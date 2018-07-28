MARK CASERTA COLUMN: Count Lies and Scandals Before Trump took Office

Editor's Note : Mark Caserta has been a weekly conservative columnist for the Herald-Dispatch for 14 years. However, his column did not run this week. His submission was turned down. He was told his columns were not in the best interest of the paper. They will run no more of his columns which has been described as the "token" conservative columnist.

By definition an editorial columnist writes about their analysis of news events from their own perspective, not the newspaper's, the publishers, or a majority of its readers.

It's an opinion. It's not endorsed nor condemned by the publication. You may neither agree or disagree in full or in part. But in a period where so many broadcasters and print commentators do "instant" interpretations, here's what a Herald-Dispatch "gatekeeper" didn't want you to read... or, read the columnists future endeavors.

BY MARK CASERTA

According to liberal commentators, we’re “smack dab” in the middle of Mar-a-Lago Zombie land and the Trump apocalypse is upon us. I suppose we should all head to a safe zone.

It’s really become pathetic that rather than legitimately working for the prosperity of their country, liberals insist in “wallowing” in progressive hypocrisy, hoping for a chance to delegitimize the Trump presidency – at any cost.

Understand, these people incredulously want to return our country to the days of fewer jobs, lower workforce participation rates, higher taxes and open borders! Their laughable positions make them less credible and more irrelevant every day.

One thing’s for sure, Americans know President Trump loves his country, likely more than his deluded detractors.

Let’s look at some of the more obvious hypocritical positions taken against our president.

In a recent newspaper column, someone called the president a “pro” when it comes to lying. Perhaps the pharmacy made an error providing this person’s Prevagen medication because this individual apparently suffers, not only with Trump Derangement Syndrome, but with progressive memory loss.

Where was this “champion of virtue” during Barack Obama’s 2013 PolitiFact “Lie of the Year” which disrupted twenty percent of our nation’s economy and caused insurance rates to skyrocket for millions of Americans! Not only did Obama lie when he told Americans they could “keep their doctor” or “healthcare” if they liked, he lied about lying about it!

Another columnist in a local paper called the Trump administration “diabolical” for separating children from parents breaking our nation’s laws and attempting to enter our country illegally.

Where was this “family rights arbiter” when prior administrations, including President Obama’s, did the exact same thing! And why does this individual express concern about illegal immigrant children being separated from their parents by the courts and not for American children separated from their parents who commit crime within our country? Are the rights of illegals more valued than Americans?

Then there was the “far left” columnist who declared, “scandals abound in the Trump administration”, and then failed to list even a single scandal in his piece. Where was Inspector Clouseau during the Clinton years?

Bill and Hillary are the modern-day “Bonnie and Clyde” of scandals! This newspaper’s pages couldn’t hold the number of scandals the Clintons have racked up over the last 25 years, beginning with the 1992 Gennifer Flowers sex scandal when Bill was governor of Arkansas, to the Monica Lewinsky scandal when he was president.

Hillary gave us everything from “Whitewater to Benghazi”! As Secretary of State, she was able to “scandalously” have her own private server during her tenure at the State Department, risking our national security. And the Clinton Foundation is suspected of laundering millions under the guise of “good will,” for quid pro quo dealings with foreign entities.

I agree with another local column which argued Trump’s policies have polarized our country, but not as the writer opines.

Barack Obama had the unique opportunity to unite Americans as never before, as the first Black president. He chose rather to drive a progressive wedge between Americans. And while his presidency will be remembered as one of the most impotent in history, he was very successful at being the “divider-in-chief.”

He was so successful, in fact, he led us painfully down this liberal path, directly to the fork in the ideological road.

If progressives want to blame our nation’s woes on lies, diabolical methods or scandals, don’t blame Trump. Blame your failed liberal experiment – Barack Obama and his supporters.

Patriots fight on behalf of their country, not in opposition of it. Fighting in opposition is called treason.

Somehow liberals have that backwards.

