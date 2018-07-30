Cabell Summer Food Service Program serves more than 30,000 meals; District also announces continuation of universal free meals

At a news conference Thursday, July 26, 2017, Cabell County Schools officials announced the district’s Summer Food Service Program has served more than 30,000 meals this summer. The district also announced that its Universal Free Meal Program will continue for the 2018-2019 school year.

“We feel extremely blessed and humbled that we have been granted the ability to provide meals for many children who might otherwise go hungry during the summer months,” said Ryan Saxe, Superintendent of Cabell County Schools. “Our Board of Education members and district Food Service staff are committed to offering nutritious, well-balanced meals free of charge to all children in our district. Not only do we feel it is the right thing to do, studies have shown students who enjoy proper nutrition are also more likely to be successful in school.”

This summer, the district has been serving breakfast and lunch at most of its school sites, and lunch at all sites. At three of the county’s Title I schools, a cook was hired to prepare hot meals. At the remainder of the sites, breakfast items and bagged lunches were delivered. These are prepared by a small staff made up of mostly high school students working with two cooks, two bus drivers, and a Coordinator.

“Both the breakfasts and lunches we serve follow the USDA meal pattern for summer meals,” said Rhonda McCoy, Director of Food Services for Cabell County Schools. “We consider ourselves extremely blessed to be able to offer such a wonderful service to the children of Cabell County.”

Cabell County’s Summer Food Service Program is funded through a partnership between the Cabell County Board of Education and the USDA.

“We so appreciate the continuing support our community shows for this school district,” adds Superintendent Saxe. “It is because of their love for our students and schools we are able to offer such a tremendous program.”

The district also announced today it will once again be offering Universal Free Meals for the coming 2018-2019 school year, utilizing the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision program.

“Parents need not worry about preparing a bag lunch or finding funds from the family budget to pay a school lunch bill. All they must do is get their child to school on time, ready to learn,” said Mary Neely, President of the Cabell County Board of Education.