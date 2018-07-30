Most read
- MARK CASERTA COLUMN THE HD DID NOT WANT YOU TO READ: Count Lies and Scandals Before Trump took Office
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- Huntington Takes Action on Fifth Avenue Properties
- Thanks for Your Service ... and Memories 2015 IMAGES
- Huntington Hammer Falls to Kentucky's River Monsters
- Scrimmages Make Up Green and White Game
Cabell School Health Requirements for 2018-2019 School Year
Monday, July 30, 2018 - 03:52 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
All students entering 7th grade or 12th grade are required to have the Meningococcal and Tetanus vaccinations before entering school on the first day.
If you have not yet done so, please make an appointment with your child's doctor to complete the immunizations requirements, health check and dental exam. These updated documents should be given to your school nurse as soon as possible. Failure to comply with the West Virginia state immunization requirements will result in your child being excluded from school.