Cabell School Health Requirements for 2018-2019 School Year

All students entering 7th grade or 12th grade are required to have the Meningococcal and Tetanus vaccinations before entering school on the first day.



If you have not yet done so, please make an appointment with your child's doctor to complete the immunizations requirements, health check and dental exam. These updated documents should be given to your school nurse as soon as possible. Failure to comply with the West Virginia state immunization requirements will result in your child being excluded from school.