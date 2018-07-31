Columbus Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Crack Cocaine Near Marshall University

Shawn Bryson, also known as “Shorty,” 27, entered his guilty plea to distributing crack cocaine within 1000 feet of Marshall University. Stuart commended the work of the Huntington Police Department.

“My office works closely with our law enforcement partners in Huntington including the Huntington Police Department, the Marshall University Police and President Gilbert to ensure the safety of Marshall students,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Drug dealers should take note. Those putting our young people at risk by peddling dangerous drugs near a school, whether it be a primary, secondary or post-secondary school, will be charged accordingly. Marshall University is a terrific University and a critical asset to the state of West Virginia. Maintaining the safety of its campus and its students is a priority.”

On July 6, 2017, an individual told officers he had just purchased crack cocaine from “Shorty” at 1531 Rear Avenue, Apartment A in Huntington. Officers conducted a search warrant and recovered approximately 33 grams of crack cocaine. As part of the plea agreement, Bryson admitted that he intended to sell that crack cocaine as well.

Bryson faces a minimum of one year and up to forty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 13, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.