School of Pharmacy appoints Dr. Michael Hambuchen to faculty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University School of Pharmacy welcomes Michael D. Hambuchen, Pharm.D., Ph.D., to its faculty as an assistant professor in the department of pharmaceutical science and research.

Hambuchen graduated in 2007 with his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he also completed his doctorate in pharmacology. Prior to his appointment at Marshall, he served as an instructor in the department of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine.

Hambuchen has published numerous studies. His research interests include preclinical models of substance use disorder, experimental therapeutics, pharmacokinetics and immunopharmacology. His current research focuses on developing models combining substance use disorder and comorbid conditions in order to test experimental pharmacotherapies for substance use disorder.