WV Rt. 2 Closed at 31st Street
Tuesday, July 31, 2018 - 02:38 Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Drivers will not be able to enter or exit Huntington or Guyandotte at this location.
Drivers should note that there will be no direct access from Guyandotte into Huntington during this time. Drivers on WV 2 desiring to travel to Huntington may use WV 193 to I-64 westbound and then enter the city by one of the I-64 Huntington exits.
Truck drivers are especially advised to avoid this area. All drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes during this time.