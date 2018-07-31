WV Rt. 2 Closed at 31st Street

Third Avenue and WV 2 will be closed to all traffic at 31st Street in Huntington and at Main Street in Guyandotte beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, and possibly extending into the weekend so the Huntington Water Quality Board can exercise its floodwall gates on either end of the Third Avenue Bridge crossing the Guyandotte River.

Drivers will not be able to enter or exit Huntington or Guyandotte at this location.

Drivers should note that there will be no direct access from Guyandotte into Huntington during this time. Drivers on WV 2 desiring to travel to Huntington may use WV 193 to I-64 westbound and then enter the city by one of the I-64 Huntington exits.

Truck drivers are especially advised to avoid this area. All drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes during this time.