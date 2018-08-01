Summer Picnic Hike Scheduled for Saturday, August 11

 Wednesday, August 1, 2018 - Edited from a Press Release

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Huntington Museum of Art are teaming up to bring you another fun, family-friendly outdoor event!

    The next hike in our seasonal series is a Summer Picnic Hike on Saturday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m.  Join the GHPRD Recreation Team and HMA Nature Trail Docents as we hike approximately two miles on the Nature Trails at the Huntington Museum of Art, followed by a light picnic and a nature-based craft.   This free outdoor summer activity is open to the public and fun for the whole family! 

 

A map of the trail is available to view or print at https://www.hmoa.org/assets/pdfs/2017/hma-trail-map.pdf

 

For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Stacey Leep at sleep@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954 or HMA Museum & Schools Coordinator Cindy Dearborn at cdearborn@hmoa.org or call 304.529.2701.

