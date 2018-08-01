Most read
Women’s Self-Defense Class to be Offered
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 - 03:21 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Meet at Shelter #1 in Ritter Park on Tuesday, August 14, at 6:00 pm. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Intern, Hannah Smith at hsmith@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.
