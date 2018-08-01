Women’s Self-Defense Class to be Offered

 Wednesday, August 1, 2018 - 03:21 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is joining forces with Marshall University Police Department to offer a free women’s self-defense class! Learn to fight like a girl with basic self-defense techniques in this one-hour session in the park. Ladies of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend!

 

Meet at Shelter #1 in Ritter Park on Tuesday, August 14, at 6:00 pm. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Intern, Hannah Smith at hsmith@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.

 

