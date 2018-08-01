Most read
W.Va. AG's Mobile Office Sets August Stops For Metro Valley
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 - 03:29 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- August 1: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Information Booth at Wayne County Fair, Camden Park, 5000 Waverly Road, Huntington
- August 2: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Information Booth at Wayne County Fair, Camden Park, 5000 Waverly Road, Huntington
- August 3: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Information Booth at Wayne County Fair, Camden Park, 5000 Waverly Road, Huntington
- August 9: 10 a.m. to noon — Mobile Office Hours at Sissonville Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston
- August 16: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Information Booth at Putnam Aging Senior Picnic, Valley Park, 1 Park Drive, Hurricane
- August 22: 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Putnam Main Library, 4219 Route 34, Hurricane
- August 23: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, First Floor Rotunda, 750 Fifth Ave. Huntington
- August 27: 11 a.m. to noon — Senior Abuse Presentation at Westmoreland Senior Center, 3609 Hughes St., Huntington
- August 27: 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at West Huntington Library, 901 14th Street West, Huntington
- August 28: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Kanawha County Courthouse, First Floor, 409 Virginia St. East, Charleston
- August 29: 10:30 a.m. to noon: Mobile Office Hours at Riverside Library, 1 Warrior Way, Suite 104, Belle
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.