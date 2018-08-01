W.Va. AG's Mobile Office Sets August Stops For Metro Valley

 Wednesday, August 1, 2018 - 03:29 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

 
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
  • August 1: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Information Booth at Wayne County Fair, Camden Park, 5000 Waverly Road, Huntington
  • August 2: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Information Booth at Wayne County Fair, Camden Park, 5000 Waverly Road, Huntington
  • August 3: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Information Booth at Wayne County Fair, Camden Park, 5000 Waverly Road, Huntington
  • August 9: 10 a.m. to noon — Mobile Office Hours at Sissonville Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston
  • August 16: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Information Booth at Putnam Aging Senior Picnic, Valley Park, 1 Park Drive, Hurricane
  • August 22: 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Putnam Main Library, 4219 Route 34, Hurricane
  • August 23: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, First Floor Rotunda, 750 Fifth Ave. Huntington
  • August 27: 11 a.m. to noon — Senior Abuse Presentation at Westmoreland Senior Center, 3609 Hughes St., Huntington
  • August 27: 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at West Huntington Library, 901 14th Street West, Huntington
  • August 28: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Kanawha County Courthouse, First Floor, 409 Virginia St. East, Charleston
  • August 29: 10:30 a.m. to noon: Mobile Office Hours at Riverside Library, 1 Warrior Way, Suite 104, Belle
 “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
 
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
 
For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.
