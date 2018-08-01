Huntington Icon Ravaged by Squatters

The Flats on Fourth had been called The Upper Classmen. Previously, the Uptowner Inn and a Holiday Inn franchise did business at this four story location in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue.

A former Huntington jewel has become a squatters paradise after abandonment following a quickly extinguished fire.

The Uptowner hosted the Miss U.S.A. pageant before it had gained national media attention and before acquisition by the Trump Organization. The model's club ---- University Club --- had a rep too : It joined the Milner by offering topless dancers.

The model became upscale university student rental apartments with modern amenities (i.e. internet). Wonderful Chinese Restaurant operated there too. As did a Christian night club. One of its vocalists perished in the tragic Emmons Junior Apartment fire on Third Avenue.

"This is the once proud Uptowner/ Holiday Inn/ The Flats on 4th. It is now Huntington's largest abandoned house. Squatters have taken over the inside and have ripped out copper wiring and stolen appliances (mini refrigerators, air conditioners)," wrote David Williams Inside Huntington.

He told HNN that there is no fencing and squatters can enter the complex with little effort. The location has no utilities, Williams said.

"There are all kinds of ways inside. Just kick in the door," Williams added, noting , "There are addicts staying in the rooms. It's a deathtrap. If someone sneaks in and overdoses, it may be awhile before they are found."

Based on filings in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of WV, the property is involved in a proceeding In re: