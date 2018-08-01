Most read
Huntington Icon Ravaged by Squatters
The Uptowner hosted the Miss U.S.A. pageant before it had gained national media attention and before acquisition by the Trump Organization. The model's club ---- University Club --- had a rep too : It joined the Milner by offering topless dancers.
The model became upscale university student rental apartments with modern amenities (i.e. internet). Wonderful Chinese Restaurant operated there too. As did a Christian night club. One of its vocalists perished in the tragic Emmons Junior Apartment fire on Third Avenue.
"This is the once proud Uptowner/ Holiday Inn/ The Flats on 4th. It is now Huntington's largest abandoned house. Squatters have taken over the inside and have ripped out copper wiring and stolen appliances (mini refrigerators, air conditioners)," wrote David Williams Inside Huntington.
He told HNN that there is no fencing and squatters can enter the complex with little effort. The location has no utilities, Williams said.
"There are all kinds of ways inside. Just kick in the door," Williams added, noting , "There are addicts staying in the rooms. It's a deathtrap. If someone sneaks in and overdoses, it may be awhile before they are found."Since the location is a little more than a block from the Old Main campus, one concerned citizen called it a potential location for violent crime. Based on filings in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of WV, the property is involved in a proceeding In re: Dennis Ray Johnson, II and Sabbatical, Inc. which is part of a larger asset bankruptcy case.
3:16-bk-30227 Dennis Ray Johnson, II and Sabbatical, Inc.
Case type: bk Chapter: 11 Asset: Yes Vol: v Judge: Frank W. Volk
Date filed: 05/09/2016 Date of last filing: 08/01/2018
