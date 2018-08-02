Most read
Back to School Bash
to 1 p.m. We will be giving away free school supplies to Putnam County students, pre-school to college age.
Samantha Cart wrote, "We live in an area where many families struggle to pull together the funds to get their children the necessary supplies for school. For the past several years, we have been able to provide more than 200 students with essential supplies to go back to school with the help of generous donors in our community."
The Back 2 School Bash is a community effort and will also include free food, free haircuts, inflatables, finger print kits done by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, special hours held by our local library and more! We are also giving away bicycles, backpacks and tablets.