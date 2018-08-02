Back to School Bash

The town of Buffalo in conjunction with several local churches will be hosting the fifth annual community-wide Back 2 School Bash on Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 11 a.m.

to 1 p.m. We will be giving away free school supplies to Putnam County students, pre-school to college age.

Samantha Cart wrote, "We live in an area where many families struggle to pull together the funds to get their children the necessary supplies for school. For the past several years, we have been able to provide more than 200 students with essential supplies to go back to school with the help of generous donors in our community."

The Back 2 School Bash is a community effort and will also include free food, free haircuts, inflatables, finger print kits done by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, special hours held by our local library and more! We are also giving away bicycles, backpacks and tablets.