Marshall to offer free screening of ‘Recovery Boys
The free screening will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Marshall University’s Huntington campus. The lobby opens at 6 p.m., and the playhouse opens for seating at 7 p.m.
All are welcome. The feature-length documentary film follows four young West Virginians battling substance use disorder and making an effort to improve their lives. Recovery Boys displays the strength, brotherhood and courage needed for those who overcome addiction, the inner conflict of recovery and hurdles faced in reentering society.
“We are excited to bring this viewing to Marshall’s campus to focus on the important issue of recovery,” said Amy Saunders, director of theMarshall University Wellness Center. “As we build treatment opportunities for individuals and families, we have to also think about the long-term needs of individuals in recovery and ensuring that we are providing them with support.”
Reservations may be made via EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/huntington-wv-screening-of-recovery-boys-tickets-47992080605
This showing is sponsored by Marshall University’s Wellness Center and W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, as well as West Virginia Public Broadcasting.