Project Huntington: Defendant Netted in Operation Saigon Sunset Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy
Thursday, August 2, 2018 - 03:26 Updated 33 min ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.
The drug prosecution is part of Project Huntington, an effort announced by United States Attorney Mike Stuart in March 2018 in response to the opiate epidemic and violent crime in southern West Virginia.