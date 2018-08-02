Project Huntington Defendant Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun and Drug Charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man who was arrested as part of Project Huntington pled guilty today in federal court to drug and gun charges, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. James Christopher Brady, 47, entered guilty pleas to distribution of crack cocaine and possession of an unregistered sawed-off shotgun before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Stuart commended the investigative effort of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Brady was selling drugs AND guns in Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “There is no doubt that Huntington is a safer city today as a result of the people we took off the streets as part of Project Huntington’s major takedown earlier this year. Still, there is much work left to do. We will not lessen our efforts or reduce our sense of urgency until the criminal elements are driven out of West Virginia.”

On September 22, 2016, a confidential informant met with Brady at Brady’s residence located at 419 9th Street West in Huntington. After negotiating with the informant, Brady left the residence to acquire crack cocaine which Brady agreed to sell to the informant. Brady subsequently returned and distributed approximately 3 grams of crack cocaine to the informant in exchange for $250 in United States currency.

On January 12, 2017, the informant again met with Brady and Brady’s 9th Street West residence and negotiated the purchase of a firearm. Brady and the informant then traveled to a residence on Cook School Road where Brady retrieved the firearm. Brady subsequently sold the firearm to the informant in exchange for $160 in United States currency. After examination, the firearm was determined to be a Savage/Springfield, model 944, 12 gauge weapon made from a shotgun which had a barrel measuring 13 and 7/16 inches and an overall length measuring 22 and 7/8 inches. The firearm had been altered from its manufactured state and, based on the measurements, was required to be registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. A review of records revealed that the firearm was not registered.

As part of his plea, Brady also admitted to selling firearms to the informant in Huntington on three additional occasions. Brady admitted that he sold two additional sawed-off shotguns which were not properly registered and an additional .380 caliber pistol. Brady further admitted that he was previously convicted in federal court in Huntington of the felony offense of possession of an unregistered destructive device and thus, he was prohibited from possessing any firearms.

Brady faces up to 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 19, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution.

This prosecution is part of Project Huntington, an effort announced by United States Attorney Mike Stuart in March 2018 in response to the opiate epidemic and violent crime in southern West Virginia.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.