Council Finance Committee Has Lengthy Agenda on Aug. 6

The Finance/Administration Committee of Huntington City Council holds a 4:30 p.m. meeting Aug. 6 in council chambers at Huntington City Hall.

A marina feasibility study is one of the items on the lengthy agenda, which follows.

1. 2018-O-4 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL APPROVING AN OPTION AGREEMENT AND THE TRANSFER OF CERTAIN REAL ESTATE LOCATED AT 2812, 2814, 2820 AND 2822 8TH AVENUE TO AEP WEST VIRGINIA TRANSMISSION COMPANY, INC. FOR POWER LINE PLACEMENT

2. 2018-O-5 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR A MARINA FEASIBILITY STUDY CONSULTANT

3. 2018-O-6 - AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND CABELL COUNTY PURSUANT TO THE BYRNE JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT (JAG) PROGRAM AWARD

4. 2018-R-2 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH ONE (1) 2019 FORD UTILITY POLICE INTERCEPTOR VEHICLE

5. 2018-R-4 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2018 EDWARD BYRNE MEMORIAL JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT

6. 2018-R-5 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR DEMOLITION AND SITE CLEARANCE FOR A SINGLE STRUCTURE WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

7. 2018-R-8 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ASBESTOS TESTING

8. 2018-R-9 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017 FUNDING

9. 2018-R-10 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT ADDITIONAL FUNDING FROM THE 2017-2018 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

10. 2018-R-11 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE WITH WEST VIRGINIA DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERT (DRE) PROGRAM DATABASE SOFTWARE

11. Other Matters as Necessary