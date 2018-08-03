School of Medicine to welcome incoming medical students with white coat ceremony

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will host its annual White Coat Ceremony, Friday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center during which 79 incoming medical students will be presented with the white coats and medical instruments that will serve them throughout their medical school careers.

The Class of 2022 includes Marshall University’s first cohort of 13 students from its Accelerated BS/MD program, which allows students to complete the requirements for both the Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine degrees in an accelerated seven-year program.

The cloaking of a student with the white coat, a tradition first instituted at Marshall University in 1996, symbolizes a lifelong commitment to quality patient care and service.