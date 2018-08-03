Most read
School of Medicine to welcome incoming medical students with white coat ceremony
Friday, August 3, 2018 - 00:16 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The Class of 2022 includes Marshall University’s first cohort of 13 students from its Accelerated BS/MD program, which allows students to complete the requirements for both the Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine degrees in an accelerated seven-year program.
The cloaking of a student with the white coat, a tradition first instituted at Marshall University in 1996, symbolizes a lifelong commitment to quality patient care and service.