Get your Miss America Show Us Your Shoes Parade Tickets Today!

Atlantic City, NJ (August 1, 2018) One of the most beloved Atlantic City traditions, theMiss America Show Us Your Shoes Parade will take place on Saturday, September 8 at 5:00 PM EST, on the famed Atlantic City boardwalk. Miss America 2018 Cara Mund will lead the procession starting at New Jersey Avenue and travel down the Boardwalk ending at Albany Avenue. Rain or shine.



The annual spectacle ushers in the Miss America Competition and features the 51 Miss America candidates celebrating the spirit of their home states through costume and one-of-a-kind wearable handmade shoe-art creations. Floats, marching bands, dancers, twirling groups, and a variety of other amazing parade groups will join the fun!