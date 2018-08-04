Most read
Get your Miss America Show Us Your Shoes Parade Tickets Today!
Saturday, August 4, 2018 - 02:30 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Free public access to view the parade is available on much of the boardwalk. However the seating areas located by Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall are available for immediate purchase.