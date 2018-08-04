Get your Miss America Show Us Your Shoes Parade Tickets Today!

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, August 4, 2018 - 02:30 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

Atlantic City, NJ (August 1, 2018) One of the most beloved Atlantic City traditions, theMiss America Show Us Your Shoes Parade will take place on Saturday, September 8 at 5:00 PM EST, on the famed Atlantic City boardwalk.  Miss America 2018 Cara Mund will lead the procession starting at  New Jersey Avenue and travel down the Boardwalk ending at Albany Avenue. Rain or shine.  


The annual spectacle ushers in the Miss America Competition and features the 51 Miss America candidates celebrating the spirit of their home states through costume and one-of-a-kind wearable handmade shoe-art creations.  Floats, marching bands, dancers, twirling groups, and a variety of other amazing parade groups will join the fun!


Free public access to view the parade is available on much of the boardwalk. However the seating areas located by Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall are available for immediate purchase. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus