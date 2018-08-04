Good News Continues for Jobs and Wages in Booming Trump Economy

 Saturday, August 4, 2018 - 02:44 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

NEW YORK, NY –Following the release of the latest jobs report this morning, demonstrating more good news for jobs and personal earnings across sectors in the booming Trump economy, Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., issued the following statement:

“The good news keeps rolling in for the booming Trump economy! As the overall unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, unemployment for Hispanics and for those without a high school diploma fell to their lowest levels in recorded history, 37,000 new manufacturing jobs were created in July for an average of 21,000 new manufacturing jobs under President Trump, and average weekly earnings rose 3.0% over the past 12 months, this is the best economic progress we’ve made in years. Most importantly, hardworking American families see tremendous results from President Trump’s bold economic policies and their American dream is back. We need to protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections so President Trump has new leaders in Washington he can count on to back his America First agenda and keep our economic momentum going.”

