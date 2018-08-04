BREAKING: Young Thundering Herd's Reggie Oliver Critically Injured

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, August 4, 2018 - 23:45 Updated 2 hours ago

File Photo Reggie Oliver (left)
File Photo Reggie Oliver (left)
Photo Chris Spencer
According to an M Club post on Facebook, Reggie Oliver has suffered a life threatening head injury after slipping off his porch.

The Facebook post reads: "Just got word from former teammate Kewyn Williams that evidently former Marshall Young Thundering Herd quarterback Reggie Oliver slipped on his porch, damaging his head, and is in a life-threatening condition. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we're asking for prayers for Reggie."

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus