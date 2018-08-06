WVU Parkersburg STEM division awarded grant for new manufacturing program

Parkersburg, W.Va. – The West Virginia Community and Technical College System awarded its Rapid Response grant to West Virginia University at Parkesburg’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) division to launch an advanced manufacturing degree program.

The associate of applied science degree will provide hands-on experience to individuals seeking training in the latest manufacturing and industrial technologies.

The grant focuses on delivering immediate workforce training, responds to regional companies’ needs to expand and create new jobs as well as present opportunities for current employees to gain new skills. WVU Parkersburg’s advanced manufacturing program was created to support expanding Hino Motors operations in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“Our innovative curriculum includes foundations in electricity, industrial maintenance and industrial robotics,” said Dr. Jared Gump, WVU Parkersburg STEM division chair and associate professor. “We prepare graduates to directly enter the industry and join a growing career.”

WVU Parkersburg replicates a plant manufacturing process with a simulated control room in the campus Applied Technology Center that will be remotely operated by students in a process control unit. Students will also learn how to operate, troubleshoot, repair and maintain the equipment, including four robotic arms and a CNC milling machine.

In addition, WVU Parkersburg is offering a certificate program in residential and commercial electricity, designed to meet the standards and skill training necessary to become a West Virginia licensed residential and commercial electrician.

To learn more about programs and degree offerings, contact WVU Parkersburg’s Center for Students Services at 304-424-8310.