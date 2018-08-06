Marshall Artists Series 82nd Season includes Steve Martin & Martin Short, Brian Wilson & The Beach Boys, The Barenaked Ladies

HUNTINGTON, WV- Since 1936, The Marshall Artists Series has served as the cultural center for Marshall University and the surrounding communities, working to cultivate a greater understanding and appreciation of the performing arts through a wide variety of programs.

“We believe that the performing arts are vital to an incredible heritage,” says Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “At 82 years old, the Marshall Artists Series is more than Arts and Education. We annually create 600 seasonal jobs, bring educational opportunities to over 6,000 school children through our performances each year and we generate a $2 million dollar footprint in the community.” “We are proud to service our city and state’s economy,” said Watkins. “In addition, we have over 7,500 Marshall University students attend – free of charge - our performances each year, offer educational opportunities outside of the classroom including artist masterclasses and offer employment opportunities for students.”

Our 2018 – 2019 lineup features comedy legends Steve Martin & Martin Short, music legend and founder of the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, with original Beach Boys Members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Canadian Music Hall of Fame members Barenaked Ladies and soulful jazz artist Gregory Porter with a Nat “King” Cole tribute. We have the best of Broadway including “Jersey Boys”, “Evita,” “Cinderella” and the tenth anniversary tour of "Rock of Ages.” Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Doris Kearns Goodwin will discuss her new book – Leadership in Turbulent Times, and the timeless classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s will play on the big screen at the Keith-Albee backed by a 60-piece orchestra playing the Henry Mancini score. Additionally, the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festivalreturns for its third year.

The 2018 -2019 Baxter Series will feature:

Pulitzer Prize-winner Doris Kearns Goodwin will be discussing her new book, Leadership in Turbulent Times, atKeith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 26, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. This book is the product of five decades of work in presidential history and combines storytelling with essential lessons from four of our nation’s presidents – Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson – exploring their unique journeys to recognizing themselves as leaders as they navigated adversity, and confronted the challenges of their time.

Don’t miss the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical Jersey Boys at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse onTuesday, November 27, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Get a glimpse inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons as these four guys from New Jersey try to make it in the world of music. Featuring hit songs such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes off You” you’ll love watching this journey from the streets of New Jersey all the way to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Influenced by the music of Nat “King” Cole since childhood, two-time Grammy® winner, Gregory Porter will be performing songs from his fifth studio album, Nat “King” Cole & Me. Porter and his orchestra will also sing some holiday favorites at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. This album is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer, pianist, and Capitol recording artist. “He was one of a kind. He left such great music – such beautiful things to listen to that you can’t help but be influenced by that extraordinary timbre, style, and ultimate cool,” as Porter puts it.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony® Award-winning musical Evita chronicles the rise and fall of one of the world’s most glamorous first ladies, Eva Peron. This groundbreaking musical combines Latin music, pop, jazz, and musical theatre styles that has captivated audiences for more than 40 years. This Broadway hit will be coming to theKeith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, January 28, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Relive the classic fairy tale with Rogers & Hammerstein’s Tony® Award-winning musical interpretation of Cinderellaat the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 7:30 p. m. Enjoy a fantastic production with an incredible orchestra playing some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved and well known songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and more. This hilarious and romantic Broadway experience is perfect for anyone who has ever had a wish or dream.

The 2018 – 2019 Mount Series Will Feature:

Barenaked Ladies, currently out on a nationwide tour promoting their fifteenth studio album, Fake Nudes, will be performing at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Toronto-based band will be marking their thirtieth anniversary next year. Well-known for combining a range of different genres to create their own unique sound, the band has sold over 14 million albums worldwide and earned multiple Juno and Grammy nominations. Their latest musical endeavor is their most dynamic album to date and their live performances never fail to bring tons of energy.

Enjoy an evening filled with the sounds of summer as Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys hit the stage at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Wilson, along with his band and former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will be performing many of their biggest hits. Among the many honors that Wilson has received throughout the years are multiple Grammy® Awards, an induction into the Rock and of Hall of Fame in 1988, as well as induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and more. So come enjoy a night of music you won’t forget and sit back, relax, and feel those good vibrations.

Share breakfast with the always charming Audrey Hepburn in her role as Holly Golightly, a would-be New York socialite determined to marry a millionaire, in the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Relive Henry Mancini’s legendary score, including the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning song Moon River as it’s performed live with film, and Audrey Hepburn’s original vocals.

Plan to experience an evening of nonstop laughter when Steve Martin & Martin Short reunite at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Having recently released a Netflix special A Night You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, the two veteran comedians are now out on tour performing across the country as they recall their careers, influences, and most memorable encounters. Presented through a combination of stand-up, musical numbers, and conversations about their lives in show business, it’s sure to be a hilarious night full of fun that you won’t soon forget.

Get ready to rock out to the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake, and many others as the Broadway hit Rock of Ages comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. The five time Tony® nominee, including Best Musical, is blazing across North America on its Tenth Anniversary Tour. Feel the Noise and Take Your Best Shot as the iconic musical captures the era that was 1980s Hollywood as Stacee Jaxx returns to the stage at one of the Sunset Strip’s last epic venues, and rock-n-roll dreamers line up to make their fantasies reality.

Special Ticket Opportunity (included on the Superticket) :

The most prestigious mountain festival in the world, The Banff Mountain Film Festival returns for its third year at theKeith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Every fall right after the festival is held in Banff, Alberta the Banff Mountain Film Festival takes off on a world tour traveling to over 400 communities in 40 countries. Featuring the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, you can experience the thrills and challenges that inspire us all.

The 2018-2019 Superticket will Feature:

Patrons who purchase a Superticket package will receive tickets to all events on both the BAXTER Series &MOUNT Series, along with the Fall & Spring International Film Festival, as well as tickets to The Banff Mountain Film Festival.

Fall International Film Festival:

The Fall International Film Festival will take place over 4 days – November 1 – 4, 2018 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include RBG (United States), A Fantastic Woman (Chile), The Insult(Lebanon), Loveless (Russia), Back to Burgundy (France), and Angels Wear White (China).

Spring International Film Festival:

The Spring International Film Festival will take place over 4 days – February 7 - 10, 2019, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include The China Hustle (United States), The Guilty (Denmark),Daughter of Mine (Italy), The Desert Bride (Argentina), I Am Not A Witch (UK, France, and Germany), and The Nile Hilton Incident (Egypt).

Season Ticketing Information:

Now is the perfect opportunity for new subscribers to come on board. For information call 304-696-3326.

The deadline to purchase or renew season ticket packages is Wednesday,August 15th.

Season Package Pricing:

Superticket (Baxter, Mount + Film Festivals + Banff):

Superticket Price 1 $985 | Price 2 - $735 | Price 3 - $650 | Price 4 - $565

Baxter Series

Baxter Price 1 - $500 | Price 2 - $350 | Price 3 - $300 | Price 4 - $285

Mount Series

Mount Price 1 - $600 | Price 2 - $450 | Price 3 - $400 | Price 4 - $350

Series prices listed above do not include WV state sales tax, service fees and Keith-Albee restoration fee.

International Film Festival

(Includes Fall & Spring Festivals) - $103.33 (Includes taxes & fees)

New season subscription orders and season package renewals for current patrons are on sale now. Deadline for season ticket renewal is Wednesday, August 15, 2018. All orders will be processed in order of date and time received. Tickets for individual events go on sale, Monday, September 10th.

The Marshall Artists Series is again offering a payment plan that we hope will offer our patrons greater flexibility in their season planning -- the TWO-PAYMENT PLAN. If you are interested in our TWO - PAYMENT PLAN please call 304-696-3326.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. Season packages may be ordered via telephone by calling our administrative offices at (304) 696-3326. Orders may also be mailed into Marshall Artists Series, One John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25755-2210, be faxed to (304) 696-6658 or emailed to artistsseries@marshall.edu. The Marshall Artists Series office is located in the Jomie Jazz Center on Fifth Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center. Our hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.