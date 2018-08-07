Research Corporation awarded funding for Collegiate Recovery Program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has awarded nearly $100,000 in funding to expand the statewide capacity of recovery resources for adults in educational environments through Collegiate Recovery Programs (CRPs).

Marshall University Research Corporation has been selected as one of the five total grant recipients, receiving $20,000 in funding.

“This funding will allow these higher education institutions to provide additional recovery support and resources, ultimately helping students pursue their educational goals with the benefit of a recovery community on campus.” said Susie Mullens, interim director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

CRPs are college or university-provided, supportive environments within the campus culture that reinforce the decision to engage in a lifestyle of recovery from substance use. Marshall University is dedicated to these efforts to build a supportive group around students in recovery, according to Amy Saunders, director of the university’s Wellness Center.

“Collegiate Recovery Programs have been around for over 30 years, but research on these programs has only recently started to be collected. CRPs can boost a student's academic and social success by providing him or her with the needed supports while they are working toward a college degree,” Saunders said.

Dr. Jeffrey Garrett, associate professor of counseling, said the purpose of a CRP is to create supportive communities of recovery for students.

"Our goal is to provide support and safe places for students who are in recovery,” Garrett said.