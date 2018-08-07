Most read
Board of Education to Discuss Park Hills Property
The board will discuss the future of the Park Hills Elementary School property which was recently vacated by the Regional Education Service Agencies (RESA) II branch, which closed in 2017 after a poor performance audit. The school at 2001 McCoy Road closed in 1989.
Jedd Flowers , director of communications, indicated that the agenda discussion about the future of the property.
The agenda includes updating of various BOE policies so they remain in compliance with state code, such as whistleblower protection, weapons, and middle/high school requirements.
You can view the changes at:http://www.cabellschools.com/board_of_education/policy_review
View PDF's below: Agenda; weapons policy