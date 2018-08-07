Board of Education to Discuss Park Hills Property

The Cabell County Board of Education holds its initial August meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 at the Board's office at 29th Street and 5th Avenue.

The board will discuss the future of the Park Hills Elementary School property which was recently vacated by the Regional Education Service Agencies (RESA) II branch, which closed in 2017 after a poor performance audit. The school at 2001 McCoy Road closed in 1989.

Jedd Flowers , director of communications, indicated that the agenda discussion about the future of the property.

The agenda includes updating of various BOE policies so they remain in compliance with state code, such as whistleblower protection, weapons, and middle/high school requirements.





You can view the changes at:http://www.cabellschools.com/board_of_education/policy_review

View PDF's below: Agenda; weapons policy