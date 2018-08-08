Most read
Marching Thunder to kick off band camp Aug. 10
The full band will be rehearsing from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. that Friday through Monday, Aug. 13, on the practice field outside the Marshall Rec Center.
On Tuesday, Aug. 14, the band will practice from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and then have a Friends and Family performance at 4 p.m. The band also will practice the morning of Aug. 15.
The marching band spends this time preparing music for pregame and halftime, practicing school songs, and rehearsing formations for the field, said Dr. Adam Dalton, director of bands.
“During band camp, the members of the Marching Thunder rehearse all day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. preparing for the upcoming season,” Dalton said. “We learn basic techniques of how to play and how to march together. We also rehearse music for our pregame and halftime shows, as well as over 20 other songs we perform in the stands and throughout the season. In the evenings, we learn the formations that we march on the field.
“We cram a lot into the time we’re allowed to rehearse, and the members have a lot of fun getting to know each other and preparing to cheer on the Herd.”