Party on Patio Honors Blues Legend

 Wednesday, August 8, 2018 - 03:19 Updated 15 hours ago
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, in partnership with iHeartRadio, is hosting a special Party on the Patio/ Eat in the Streets event honoring the late Blues legend Diamond Teeth Mary at Heritage Station on August 17th at 7 p.m.

The Huntington Blues Society will kick off the event followed by performances from Creek Don’t Rise and Miss Freddye. Come out and enjoy local food vendors, live music. Admission is free!

