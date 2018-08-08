Most read
Learn Mermaid Swim Safety in Nitro
Mermaid Nichole (a MU graduate) hosts a class Sunday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Nitro, WV pool. This class teaches advanced swimmers ages 4 to 14 proper mermaid swimming (in tails and monofins) and self rescue techniques.
We will build up our strength as well as our breath hold.
There only 10 spots available.
Message her at:
https://www.facebook.com/mermaidnicole/