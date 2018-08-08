Learn Mermaid Swim Safety in Nitro

 Wednesday, August 8, 2018 - 03:34 Updated 3 hours ago
Does your little mermaid have a fin? Or want to get one? 

WV has a mermaid who teaches swimming safety. She teaches swimming lessons and loves to swim by to add a little underwater magic to your events.

Mermaid Nichole (a MU graduate) hosts a class Sunday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Nitro, WV pool.  This class teaches advanced swimmers ages 4 to 14 proper mermaid swimming (in tails and monofins) and self rescue techniques. 
We will build up our strength as well as our breath hold.
There only 10 spots available.

Message her at: 

https://www.facebook.com/mermaidnicole/

