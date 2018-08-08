Marshall University to host Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair, U.S. Marshal of West Virginia Southern District

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, August 8, 2018 - 03:39 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.– U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.); , Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Tim Thomas; and U.S. Marshal of the Southern District of West Virginia Michael Baylous will visit Marshall University Wednesday, Aug. 8, to learn more about the university’s initiatives relating to the nation’s opioid crisis.

During their visit, Jenkins, Thomas and Baylous will meet with university stakeholders and other community leaders about coordinated community efforts underway to respond to a comprehensive spectrum of needs—from treatment to recovery to employment. They will also tour Lily’s Place.  

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus