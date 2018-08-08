Marshall University to host Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair, U.S. Marshal of West Virginia Southern District

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.); , Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Tim Thomas; and U.S. Marshal of the Southern District of West Virginia Michael Baylous will visit Marshall University Wednesday, Aug. 8, to learn more about the university’s initiatives relating to the nation’s opioid crisis.

During their visit, Jenkins, Thomas and Baylous will meet with university stakeholders and other community leaders about coordinated community efforts underway to respond to a comprehensive spectrum of needs—from treatment to recovery to employment. They will also tour Lily’s Place.