North Bend offers rappelling, mountain biking and kayaking classes Aug. 11

CAIRO, W.Va. — North Bend State Park will offer rappelling, mountain biking and kayaking classes on Saturday, Aug. 11 as part of its popular Quest program. These popular outdoor recreation skills courses last from two to four hours and will be taught by park rangers. Registration is required and is available until Aug. 10 by calling North Bend State Park at 304-643-2931 or by signing up at the front desk.

Introduction to rappelling is a 2½ hour session that will include introduction to the equipment, safety measures, and belaying and rappelling techniques. The classes have a six-guests-to-1-guide ratio. The cost is $65 per person and all equipment is provided. Participants will meet at the North Bend Lodge at 10 a.m.

The mountain biking basics and skills class is a four-hour session that includes instruction on maintenance, adjusting your bike’s fit, peddling cadence, how to get the most out of your gears, controlling your speed, balance, the ready position and simple obstacles. The group will take one of the park’s trails to work on breaking techniques, cornering, handling terrain, picking lines and putting it all together and making it flow like surfing through the woods. The cost is $35 per person. Participants will meet at the park's basecamp location at 1 p.m.

The two-hour kayaking basics excursion is designed to introduce and improve flat water skills. It’s also an opportunity to enjoy the natural environment of North Bend State Park from a different perspective. This course includes getting in and out of a kayak, safety information, how to keep balance, and basic paddle strokes. The cost is $35 per person and all equipment is provided. Participants will meet at the Cokeley Area Boathouse at North Bend Lake at 6 p.m.

North Bend State Park is located minutes off U.S. Route 50 near Cairo and Harrisville. It features a lodge, cabins, campground, lake and fishing, kayak and canoe rentals, a full-service restaurant, hiking trails and meeting space. For additional information about facilities and activities, visit www.northbendsp.com