Marshall August Football Fan Days

Representatives will be on hand for those inquiring about purchasing Big Green memberships and/or Thundering Herd football season tickets.



Entry to the workouts may be gained through Gate B, next to the HerdZone Stadium Store at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. However, all practices forced into the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex due to inclement weather will be closed. Please stay tuned to the program's official Twitter account (@HerdFB) for updates regarding this circumstance.



Practices begin Friday and will last approximately two hours and 30 minutes apiece.



Marshall will host its second Big Green, Season-Ticket Holder Appreciation Night following the Friday, August 10 practice at approximately 6:30 p.m.



Camp Schedule



Monday, August 6 - 3:50 p.m.

Tuesday, August 7 - 3:50 p.m.

Thursday, August 9 - 3:50 p.m.



Friday, August 10 - 3:50 p.m. (Big Green, Season Ticket-Holder Appreciation Night at 6:30 p.m.)



Saturday, August 11 - 3:50 p.m.

Monday, August 13 - 3:50 p.m.

Tuesday, August 14 - 3:50 p.m.

Wednesday, August 15 – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 16 – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 17 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 18 – 6:30 p.m.