Marshall August Football Fan Days

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, August 8, 2018 - 03:48 Updated 14 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
Photo by Herd Zone
Photo by Herd Zone

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Marshall Football announced the 2018 preseason camp schedule on Wednesday. The practices will be open to all Big Green members, season ticket-holders and Marshall University students (with a valid ID).

Representatives will be on hand for those inquiring about purchasing Big Green memberships and/or Thundering Herd football season tickets.
 
Entry to the workouts may be gained through Gate B, next to the HerdZone Stadium Store at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. However, all practices forced into the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex due to inclement weather will be closed. Please stay tuned to the program's official Twitter account (@HerdFB) for updates regarding this circumstance.
 
Practices begin Friday and will last approximately two hours and 30 minutes apiece.
 
Marshall will host its second Big Green, Season-Ticket Holder Appreciation Night following the Friday, August 10 practice at approximately 6:30 p.m.
 
Camp Schedule

Monday, August 6 - 3:50 p.m.
Tuesday, August 7 - 3:50 p.m.
Thursday, August 9 - 3:50 p.m.


Friday, August 10 - 3:50 p.m. (Big Green, Season Ticket-Holder Appreciation Night at 6:30 p.m.)


Saturday, August 11 - 3:50 p.m.
Monday, August 13 - 3:50 p.m.
Tuesday, August 14 - 3:50 p.m.
Wednesday, August 15 – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 16 – 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 17 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 18 – 6:30 p.m.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus