Huntington City Council Holding Work Session, Meeting

One ordinance would authorize sale of $10 million dollars in bonds for Huntington Sanitary Board improvements, another revises residential rental and compliance codes, and another provides for powerline replacements.

Huntington City Council has a lengthy agenda for its Monday, Aug. 13 agenda for its 7:30 p.m. meeting in Council Chambers. The work session will be Thursday, Aug 9.

The full agenda follows:

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

August 13, 2018

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Ordinance re: 2018-O-4 - AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL APPROVING AN OPTION AGREEMENT AND THE TRANSFER OF CERTAIN REAL ESTATE LOCATED AT 2812, 2814, 2820, AND 2822 8TH AVENUE TO AEP WEST VIRGINIA TRANSMISSION COMPANY, INC. FOR POWER LINE REPLACEMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. Ordinance re: 2018-O-3 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1737 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING RESIDENTIAL RENTAL UNIT LICENSING AND INSPECTION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

7. Ordinance re: 2018-O-6 - AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND CABELL COUNTY PURSUANT TO THE BYRNE JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT (JAG) PROGRAM AWARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

8. Ordinance re: 2018-O-001 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ACQUISITION OF IMPROVEMENTS AND EXTENSIONS TO THE EXISTING PUBLIC SEWERAGE SYSTEM AND TEMPORARILY FINANCING THE COST THEREOF, NOT OTHERWISE PROVIDED, AND PAYING COSTS OF ISSUANCE AND RELATED COSTS, THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF THE SEWER REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTE, SERIES 2018 (BANK QUALIFIED) OF THE CITY OF

HUNTINGTON IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT MORE THAN $10,000,000; PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES OF, AND THE SECURITY FOR, THE REGISTERED OWNER OF SUCH NOTE; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A TAX CERTIFICATE, A TAX COMPLIANCE POLICY AND OTHER DOCUMENTS; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND PROVIDING FOR THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF SUCH NOTE AND ADOPTING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

9. Ordinance re: 2018-O-5 - AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR A MARINA FEASIBILITY STUDY CONSULTANT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

10. Resolution re: 2018-R-2 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH ONE (1) 2019 FORD UTILITY POLICE INTERCEPTOR VEHICLE

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

11. Resolution re: 2018-R-14 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR AUDITING SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

12. Resolution re: 2018-R-13 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AN ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A PROJECT SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD (PSN) GRANT FROM THE US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

13. Resolution re: 2018-R-4 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2018 EDWARD BYRNE MEMORIAL JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

14. Resolution re: 2018-R-5 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR DEMOLITION AND SITE CLEARANCE FOR A SINGLE STRUCTURE WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

15. Resolution re: 2018-R-8 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ASBESTOS TESTING

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

16. Resolution re: 2018-R-10 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT ADDITIONAL FUNDING FROM THE 2017-2018 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

17. Resolution re: 2018-R-11 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE WITH WEST VIRGINIA DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERT (DRE) PROGRAM DATABASE SOFTWARE

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

18. Resolution re: 2018-R-3 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF WENDY D. THOMAS TO THE CABELL COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

19. Good & Welfare

20. Adjournment