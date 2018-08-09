Most read
Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair visits Marshall University
Thursday, August 9, 2018 - 04:34 Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Jenkins, Thomas and Baylous met with university stakeholders and other community leaders about coordinated community efforts underway to respond to an all-inclusive spectrum of needs—from treatment to recovery to employment.
“What Marshall University, in particular, is doing by bringing together cross sections of the community and different sectors to address this issue is commendable,” Thomas said. “Marshall is playing a key role in bringing all parts of the community together to look at this very broad issue.”
Thomas said that the visit allows him and others to review the best practices in place in Huntington and at Marshall University that may be shared with others across the country.