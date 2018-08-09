Marshall Week of Welcome to start Tuesday, Aug. 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s annual Week of Welcome (WOW) is a series of events and activities designed to welcome new sons and daughters of Marshall into the Marshall family before fall classes begin on Monday, August 20.

The schedule of informative and fun activities kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 14, with freshman move-in at the residence halls.

“Week of Welcome is a university-wide, collaborative effort to welcome, educate and socialize freshman students to the Marshall University campuses, academic expectations, resources and long-standing traditions,” said Dr. Sherri Stepp, associate dean of undergraduate studies and director of University College.

Students will begin their first class at Marshall during Week of Welcome. UNI 100, “Freshman First Class,” is an introduction to the academic structures and expectations of college life. Those who successfully complete the course will earn one hour of elective credit.

“During WOW, students will participate in large group sessions where they will explore the value of diversity, attend a theatrical performance illustrating the history of our university’s namesake, John Marshall, and be presented with information about sexual assault awareness and guidance on bystander responsibilities,” Stepp said. “In smaller classroom sessions, students will learn about the vast number of resources and services we have to offer and support student success.”

Attendance at the required WOW activities and seven additional 50-minute class sessions (once per week in the first seven weeks of the semester) will play a large role in the grade students earn for UNI 100.

“Week of Welcome programming is also available for students attending classes at our the Mid-Ohio Valley Center, Teays Valley Regional Center, and South Charleston campus. Students attending these regional campuses and centers are also invited to come to Huntington to participate in the evening and weekend activities and events,” Stepp said.

WOW kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 14, with campus move-in for residence hall students and a family picnic for all freshman students and their families. Activities continue through Sunday, Aug. 19. A complete schedule of WOW activities, leading up to the first day of class for the fall semester, can be found at www.marshall.edu/wow.

Here is a brief look at some of the events scheduled on the Huntington campus during Marshall’s Week of Welcome:

Tuesday, Aug. 14

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Freshman Move-In. Campus residence halls.

Noon. to 5 p.m. – WOW Registration. Recreation Center basketball courts.

5 to 6:30 p.m. – Family Picnic. Memorial Student Center plaza. All freshmen and their families are invited to attend this celebration picnic with free food and music.

8:30 p.m. – Glow Herd. Marshall Recreation Center.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

3:30 to 4 p.m. – College Sessions: Meet Your Dean. Various locations. Students will meet with the dean, associate dean and staff of their respective colleges.

4 p.m. – Freshman Class Photo (Take 1). Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

5 to 6:30 p.m. – Class of 2022 Picnic. Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

9 p.m. – We Are… Marshall Movie Night. Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Thursday, Aug. 16

6 to 10 p.m. – Herd Rally and Summer Concert Series. Pullman Square. Come celebrate with us as we kick off the school year and the Thundering Herd football season in downtown Huntington. Marshall pep rally begins at 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

9:15 to 9:45 a.m. – Freshman Class Photo (Take 2). John Marshall Statue.

10 to 11:30 a.m. – President’s Convocation. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. This event will be livestreamed at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.

Saturday, Aug.18

Noon to 3 p.m. – RecFest. Marshall Recreation Center.

5 to 9 p.m. – Taste of Huntington. Harless Field

Full schedules for each location are available at www.marshall.edu/wow.