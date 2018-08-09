Faculty member receives prestigious ASHA fellowship

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, “Fellowship is one of the highest honors the association bestows. To be awarded fellow, the nominee must have made outstanding contributions to the discipline of communication sciences and disorders.”

Coleman, a board-certified specialist in fluency disorders and an associate professor in the college’s Department of Communication Disorders, has served as two-time president of the Pennsylvania Speech-Language-Hearing Association, where he led efforts to update the licensure law in speech-language pathology and audiology. He has also served on the ASHA Committee to Revise Scope of Practice in Speech-Language Pathology in 2016 and has more than 15 peer-reviewed publications and more than 200 presentations at local, national and international conferences.

“It is very humbling to be among such an elite group of colleagues,” Coleman said. “I have been very fortunate to have great mentors, who invested their time in me when I was a student and young professional. I find my position at Marshall University so rewarding because I can serve as a mentor for our students as they make their way into the field. I have also been very fortunate to work with supportive and talented colleagues during my career at both Marshall University and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. I appreciate that my colleagues selected me based on my service to the profession. I hope that serves as model for our students, as they think about that aspect of their career, and how important it is to the future success of the field.”

In addition to these contributions, Coleman has co-directed the Stuttering Center of Western Pennsylvania at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for 12 years; co-authored pediatric versions of Overall Assessment of Speaker’s Experience of Stuttering; co-authored three children’s books on stuttering and has served as co-director of Marshall University’s Stuttering U. summer program for children who stutter and their families.

Coleman was one of 21 recipients to receive fellowship in the association. A full list of recipients can be found by visiting https://www.asha.org/about/awards/award-recipients/. To learn more about his involvement with the Department of Communication Disorders, visit www.marshall.edu/communication-disorders.