MU’s Beta Gamma Sigma chapter earns organization's high honors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s local Beta Gamma Sigma chapter in the Lewis College of Business attained the High Honors achievement from the Beta Gamma Sigma board for its Collegiate Chapter Honor Roll.

Beta Gamma Sigma is an academic honor society dedicated to the study of business and fostering ethical business leadership. The organization has approximately 600 chapters across 190 countries at universities and colleges accredited by AACSB International. The program gives awards to active collegiate chapters that demonstrate their membership's involvement in Beta Gamma Sigma activities and events. The recognition is based on a stringent point system that includes service projects, speaker events, leadership and more. There are three levels of achievement: Honors, High Honors and Highest Honors.

Dr. Avi Mukherjee, dean of the college, said he is very proud of Beta Gamma Sigma’s success at Marshall.

“We are committed to growing and supporting Beta Gamma Sigma, and this year, I was delighted to see the largest inductee group in recent memory. In April, we inducted 29 students plus one faculty, and two honorary inductees – one internal and one external. Our high honors chapter recognition is a testament to our commitment to the highest standards of quality business education, and that our students truly are ‘The Best in Business’.”

Dr. Ben Eng, the organization’s faculty advisor, said the chapter was particularity motivated to earn this distinction for Dr. Harlan Smith, the former chapter advisor of 14 years, who retired the end of the year.



“To turn that goal into a reality, we built an innovative strategy that expanded on our existing traditions,” Eng said. “The outcome was one of the largest inductee classes in recent memory and instead of becoming an honors chapter, we overachieved, and became a high honors chapter - the first time in the college’s history.”

As part of the high honors achievement, one Marshall student will be chosen and receive free registration to represent the university during the annual Global Leadership Summit, which takes place in November 2018.