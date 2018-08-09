Judge Paul T. Farrell Temporarily Appointed to WV Supreme Court

Cabell County Judge Paul T. Farrell has been appointed by Chief Justice Margaret Workman to temporarily serve on the West Virginia Supreme Court. Farrell, a former Huntington city councilman, assistant attorney general and federal prosecutor, will serve as "chief judge" and preside over the impeachment trial of the other judges should the House of Delegates vote to impeach the presiding panel.

“Court employees have received many inquiries about whether the work of the Court will continue as scheduled in the term that begins Sept. 5. It will. The Court calendar is set and the docket will proceed as usual,” Workman stated.

“Supreme Court Justices are Constitutionally required to keep the Court open and will continue to fulfill their Constitutional duties,” she added.

Judge Ferrell will temporarily serve and has taken the oath of office. He spoke with Chief Judge Greg Howard of the Cabell County Circuit Court about provisions for his caseload during his assignment.

You can read Justice Workman's order appointing Ferrell below.