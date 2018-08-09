Most read
Judge Paul T. Farrell Temporarily Appointed to WV Supreme Court
“Court employees have received many inquiries about whether the work of the Court will continue as scheduled in the term that begins Sept. 5. It will. The Court calendar is set and the docket will proceed as usual,” Workman stated.
“Supreme Court Justices are Constitutionally required to keep the Court open and will continue to fulfill their Constitutional duties,” she added.
Judge Ferrell will temporarily serve and has taken the oath of office. He spoke with Chief Judge Greg Howard of the Cabell County Circuit Court about provisions for his caseload during his assignment.
You can read Justice Workman's order appointing Ferrell below.
- Appointment Directive (108.44 KB)