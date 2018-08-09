Community ceremony to support injured Marshall alumnus Reggie Oliver

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— A candlelight ceremony to show support for ‘Young Thundering Herd’ quarterback Reggie Oliver, who was seriously injured in a fall last weekend and is hospitalized in Huntsville, Alabama, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Memorial Fountain on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

The program will include remarks from Marshall University Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick, a prayer led by John Sutherland, executive director of the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, and a capella music. Photo Tony Rutherford

The public is invited to attend the event, which will also be streamed on Facebook Live through the Marshall University account.

The late HNN photographer Chris Spencer took the famous photo from the 1971 Marshall/Xavier game which shows the reception of a pass from Reggie Oliver to Terry Gardner that netted a 15-13 last second triumph over Xavier at Fairfield Stadium. It's used in the closing credits of "We Are Marshall"

Photo Chris Spencer

Ironically, Former Marshall University sports information Gene Morehouse helped Spencer learn the art of sports photography by allowing him to photograph on the sidelines. After the air crash, Spencer continued photographing Marshall and high school teams in the region.



