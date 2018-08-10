President Trump Returns to Charleston Tuesday for Rally

New York, NY – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced the next Make America Great Again rally featuring President Donald Trump in Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday, August 21, at 7:00 pm ET. This is the 3rd rally that President Trump has held in the great State of West Virginia since he first began running for president in 2015. Doors open at 4 p.m.

At the rally, President Trump is expected to discuss the benefits that the booming Trump economy is bringing to hardworking West Virginia families, including record-low unemployment and rising incomes. In addition, the President will address the latest on his fights to secure full funding to build the wall and to negotiate fair and reciprocal trade deals that are bringing back manufacturing jobs to America, plus the upcoming confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Finally, President Trump will encourage West Virginians to get out and vote in the midterm elections this fall to support candidates such as Patrick Morrisey in his race to defeat Joe Manchin for the Senate and to help protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate.

“We are pleased to announce that President Donald Trump will be featured in our next Make America Great Again rally in Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday, August 21st,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“President Trump loves the people of West Virginia and looks forward to celebrating with them our booming economy that’s delivering record job growth and rising incomes to hardworking West Virginia families. The President will also use the rally to remind voters what’s at stake in the midterm elections this fall, and encourage all West Virginians to get out and vote for Patrick Morrissey in his race to defeat Joe Manchin for the Senate and help protect and expand our GOP majorities in the House and Senate,” he concluded.