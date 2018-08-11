Hourly Employees "Sent Home" mid-shift by Special Metals

Hundreds of hourly workers members of Local 40 of the United Steelworkers at Special Metals have been sent home mid-shift, according to multiple employees.

The contract expired at 12 midnight, Aug. 11.

Negotiations were ongoing Friday afternoon when about 400 workers were told to leave mid-shift.

As of about one hour past midnight, the union had received no word from Precision Castparts, parent company of Special Metals.

The Herald Dispatch received word from David Durgan, director of corporate communications, Friday evening, Aug. 10 stating "we are continuing to negotiate with the union. We did sent workers home at noon to facilitate an orderly suspension of operations at the plant."

Durgan said employees would be paid for the full day.