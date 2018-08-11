Most read
- Former Mayor Let Go as Superintendent of Western Regional Jail; 230 Convicted Felons part of overcrowding
- Community ceremony to support injured Marshall alumnus Reggie Oliver
- A Dad’s Point-of-View: Men vs. Women: Work-Life Balance
- IMAGE GALLERY: Memphis Overwhelms Marshall
- Young Thundering Herd's Reggie Oliver has brain surgery
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Fall to East Carolina in OT
- IMAGE GALLERY: Lights Out During Wayne's Senior Night
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Can't Overtake UAB
Hourly Employees "Sent Home" mid-shift by Special Metals
Saturday, August 11, 2018 - 00:23 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
The contract expired at 12 midnight, Aug. 11.
Negotiations were ongoing Friday afternoon when about 400 workers were told to leave mid-shift.
As of about one hour past midnight, the union had received no word from Precision Castparts, parent company of Special Metals.
The Herald Dispatch received word from David Durgan, director of corporate communications, Friday evening, Aug. 10 stating "we are continuing to negotiate with the union. We did sent workers home at noon to facilitate an orderly suspension of operations at the plant."
Durgan said employees would be paid for the full day.