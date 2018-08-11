Most read
W.Va. AG Announces Off to College Consumer Protection Week
Saturday, August 11, 2018 - 01:05 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
The series will touch upon identity theft, scholarships/financial aid and using secure Wi-Fi connections, as well as watching out for housing and internship/employment scams. The initiative aims to equip parents and students with information and resources needed to recognize scams, fraudulent activity and their rights as a consumer.
“College is a time for students to experience new things and life away from home,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We want to make sure they are equipped to spot scams and fraudulent activity to avoid becoming victims themselves.”
The office will provide daily news releases and other tips via Facebook and Twitter to support the week’s objective.
To learn about consumer protection efforts in West Virginia, visitwww.ago.wv.gov/consumerprotection.
Anyone with questions should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.