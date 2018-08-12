Informational Pickets Set up at Special Metals; Company Reportedly Cancels Employees Health Insurance IMAGES

Most read
Sunday, August 12, 2018 - 00:01 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
One source has stated that the company has only provided a "take it or leave it contract."
Informational pickets have been set up around the plant where employees are locked out. John Mandt Jr., Stewart's Hot Dogs, brought refreshments for those picketing Saturday. His restaurant is offering a 10% discount to Precision Castpart Employees, too.
Mandt wrote: "Let’s go to work and resolve the differences.
Approximately 600 jobs as well as many families and our community will be effected."
On Saturday, a Facebook posting speculated on the City of Huntington's mutual aide agreement with Special Metals, asking, would firefighters cross the picket line?