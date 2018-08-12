MARK CASERTA COLUMN: Where are the Politicians?

Where are you elected officials?

In a video link below, one worker puts the onus on politicians calling you out, as are do residents of the Tri-State area.

If you knew ahead of time about this situation – shame on you.

If you didn’t know ahead of time – shame on you.

Part of your job is keeping your fingers on the pulse of your constituency and business.

Supporting these workers, is supporting business, the economy and our city’s future.

This is why you were hired. Time to earn your money.

Rest assured, we will not be shy in recognizing your support, nor will be be shy in naming names of those who don’t support these workers.

By supporting these workers, you support the business and economy in our area.

Time to get to work.

We’re waiting…

https://www.facebook.com/scott.caserta/videos/10211707387711797/

https://freestatepatriot.com/2018/08/11/huntington-alloy-plant-shuts-out...