Mayor Williams Announces Exterior BSSA New Designs

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told Huntington City Council that soon the Big Sandy Superstore Arena will no longer have an orange exterior. The funds have been approved through the capital improvements budget.

Williams that a creative design has been proposed by artist Don Pendleton, an award winning MU graphic design graduate, which according to Phoebe Randolph, Edward Tucker Architects, will be incorporated into the exterior re-painting project.

The mayor indicated that the project will go out for bid soon.