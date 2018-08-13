Mayor Williams Announces Exterior BSSA New Designs

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, August 13, 2018 - 19:50 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told Huntington City Council that soon the Big Sandy Superstore Arena will no longer have an orange exterior. The funds have been approved through the capital improvements budget.

Williams that a creative design has been proposed by artist Don Pendleton, an award winning MU graphic design graduate, which according to Phoebe Randolph, Edward Tucker Architects, will be incorporated into the exterior re-painting project. 

The mayor indicated that the project will go out for bid soon. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus