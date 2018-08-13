Most read
Mayor Williams Announces Exterior BSSA New Designs
Monday, August 13, 2018 - 19:50 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Williams that a creative design has been proposed by artist Don Pendleton, an award winning MU graphic design graduate, which according to Phoebe Randolph, Edward Tucker Architects, will be incorporated into the exterior re-painting project.
The mayor indicated that the project will go out for bid soon.