MARK CASERTA COLUMN: Closing of HD door, opened others

There was about to be a severe drought in the land of Israel. Elijah the Tishbit, from among the settlers of Gilead, confronted Ahab, the son of Omri, warning of a total drought, with “not a drop of dew or rain” until God said otherwise.

God then told Elijah, “Get out of here, and fast. Head east and hide out at the Kerith Ravine on the other side of the Jordan River. You can drink fresh water from the brook.” God even ordered Ravens to feed Elijah during the drought.

Elijah obeyed God’s orders. As God promised, ravens brought him his meals, breakfast and supper and he drank from the brook.

But God had plans for Elijah, beyond the “ravine”. He needed him to fulfill His Word throughout the land and provide for His children.

Soon, the brook dried up. God then spoke to Elijah saying, “Get up and go the Zarephath in Sidon and live there. I’ve instructed a woman who lives there, a widow, to feed you.

Elijah, again, obeyed the Lord God and went to Zarephath.

As he entered the village, he met a woman, a widow gathering firewood. He asked her, “Please, would you bring me a little water in a jug? I need a drink,” Elijah said. As she went to get it, he added, “And while you’re at it, would you bring me something to eat?”

But the woman was very poor. She said, “I swear as surely as your God lives, I don’t have so much as a biscuit. I have a handful of flour in a jar and a little oil in a bottle. You found me scratching together just enough firewood to make a last meal for my son and me. After we eat it, we’ll die.”

But Elijah trusted God. He said, “Don’t worry about a thing. Go ahead and do what you’ve said. But first make a small biscuit for me and bring it back here. Then go ahead and make a meal from what’s left for you and your son. The jar of flour will not run out and the bottle of oil will not become empty before God sends rain on the land and ends this drought.

Now, it was time for the widow to obey the words of the man of God. And true to God’s Word, the jar of meal didn’t run out and the bottle of oil didn’t become empty! The widow and her son were sustained by God’s loving Hand and the obedience of His servant, Elijah.

“God’s promise fulfilled to the letter, exactly as Elijah had delivered it!”

A Message? Absolutely!

Sometimes God must move us out of our comfort zone to place us in His perfect will. No doubt, this requires faith and certainly perseverance and a total resolve to lean not to our own understanding and trust in God’s Word.

I was absolutely overwhelmed with the reader’s responses when the Herald Dispatch (HD) decided to censor the publications of my columns, along with the columns of an otherwise expendable liberal columnist who probably would have attempted to discredit the above Biblical account. Understand, this was only an HD attempt to negate the potential charge of censorship and in no way an attempt to provide balanced opinions.

If you doubt that, one only need review the remaining lineup of liberal columnists and the occasional “token” conservative rebuttal on the HD opinion page.

Since I’ve been removed from the Herald Dispatch, the readers of Free State Patriot (FSP) have multiplied exponentially! I’ve no doubt our readership far exceeds the readership buried within the pages of the HD.

But God had to “dry up the brook” at the HD to move me into my next season! I’m now empowered to share the “Good News”, along with my FSP contributors, without fear of editing or censorship under the guise of principled journalism.

Once again, what man meant as “evil against me”, God turned it around for “good”.

So, we begin a new journey together. Free State Patriot is adding Christian conservative columnists, I’m building new relationships with great folks like Tom Roten, of “The Tom Roten Morning Show”, on 800 News Radio WVHU, Norm Miller, of Huntington City Watch, serving our city with more than 17,000 members, and Tony Rutherford of HuntingtonNews.net, an online news agency covering a metropolitan area of 300,000 plus, including the most populated city in the state of West Virginia.

I highly encourage support of these media outlets, as they are working to support you!

God has great works in store! The attempt to censor our conservative voice wakened a “sleeping giant.” I look forward to partnering with our readers in print and in action as we work to “Keep America Great” and “Make the Tri-State Great Again.”

I leave you with a final thought.

A very wise man once asked, “What would you attempt in life if you absolutely knew it was impossible to fail?”

Progressives wouldn’t even understand this question, much less answer it.

But with God, all things are possible.

Let’s get informed, engaged and join forces in making a difference – today!

God Bless America and our communities!