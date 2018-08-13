HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall University Week of Welcome committee is excited to bring back a program created last year for incoming students titled Traditions: The Rise of Marshall .

This multimedia and live performance production, representing a snapshot of the history and traditions of Marshall University including Chief Justice John Marshall, the early days of Marshall Academy and why we’re so proud to yell, “We are…Marshall!" was created by Jesse Nolan, visiting assistant professor of music at Marshall University and owner of Big Pear Productions.

The program will once again be a part of the WOW rotations on Wednesday and Thursday for students participating in UNI 100: Freshman First Class. Due to space limitations, these sessions are not open to the public.

Media are invited to attend an open dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14, along with students attending Graduate Student and INTO Marshall orientations and Marshall faculty and staff.

The complete Week of Welcome schedule is available at www.marshall.edu/wow.