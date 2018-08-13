Most read
- Former Mayor Let Go as Superintendent of Western Regional Jail; 230 Convicted Felons part of overcrowding
- Detroit Man Sentenced to Twenty Years in Prison for Huntington Heroin Conspiracy
- Informational Pickets Set up at Special Metals; Company Reportedly Cancels Employees Health Insurance IMAGES
- Detroit to Huntington Bus Riding Drug Distributor Sentenced to Prison
- Marshall Beats ECU in OT Thanks to "The Catch"
- Special Metals Employees Voting on Contract Offer
- Marshall Marching Band Fest Won by Midland
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Women Defeat Cincinnati
Kansas Man Sentenced in Huntington Federal Court for Federal Gun and Drug Charges
“Patrolling our highways is inherently dangerous, because law enforcement officers never know what they are going to face when they approach a car,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I’m so grateful for the brave men and women that do this work. They take dangerous drug dealers like Thach off our streets.”
Around midnight on November 10, 2017, an officer with the Hurricane Police Department observed a vehicle parked just off the Interstate 64 exit ramp at Hurricane. The officer noted the vehicle had Kansas registration plates, was not running, and approached the vehicle to see if it contained a stranded motorist. The officer located Thach and another individual in vehicle. The officer also observed that Thach was wearing a gun holster and saw a loose bullet in the floorboard of the vehicle. Thach subsequently told the officer he hid a handgun under the passenger seat when the officer was approaching the vehicle. Officers then recovered a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun with a 30-round extended magazine from under the seat. Officers also located approximately 54 grams of methamphetamine from a bag in the rear of vehicle.
Thach admitted that he traveled from Kansas to purchase a large quantity of marijuana which he was going to transport to North Carolina. Thach further admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine and that he brought the handgun from Kansas for protection during the trip. Officers also discovered that Thach had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.