Herd Rally returns to Pullman Square Aug. 16

Marshall University and Kindred Communications’ 93.7 the DAWG, flagship station of the Thundering Herd IMG Sports Network, are coming together again to host a special night of the Summer Concert Series and kick off football season Thursday, Aug. 16, from 6 until 10 p.m. at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.

In addition to the vendors and activities that have taken place each week of the concert series, this event will include a fashion show, photo booth, inflatables, the Marching Thunder, Marco and Marshall University Athletics.

The first hour will include a fashion show featuring Marshall’s new licensed gear. The show will give fans the opportunity to view some of the new fall apparel available at various local retail locations.

“We love for our fans to wear their green and show support for the Thundering Herd,” said Mallory Jarrell, Marshall University marketing and branding coordinator. “The fashion show will provide the opportunity to preview some of the latest and favorites from local retailers. This event really allows the community to come together to show why it is so special to be a part of the Marshall family.”

Marshall University’s School of Art and Design students will host an art activity for visitors and the Visual Art Center will be open until 8 p.m. for guests to visit the 2018 Biennial Faculty Exhibition in the Carroll Gallery.

“The Biennial Faculty Exhibition, which is on display from August 6 – September 14, showcases the diverse talents of the faculty within the School of Art and Design,” said Daniel Kaufmann, interim director of the School of Art and Design. “Visitors to the exhibition can expect to see works in painting, printmaking, ceramics, wood, photography and more. The reception for the exhibition will be on Tues., Sept. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m.”

During the 7 p.m. hour Aug. 16, Marshall Athletics will be hosting Compete on the Street. Visitors will have a chance to participate in activities with players from the women’s basketball and volleyball teams.

An hour-long pep rally will begin at 8 p.m. featuring the Marching Thunder, cheerleaders, dance team, Marco, and Marshall University coaches and athletes, including Head Football Coach Doc Holliday and his players.

“It is always tremendous when our guys can suit up for the first time in front of our great home crowd at Edwards Stadium,” Holliday said. “I have said a million times, we have some of the best fans in the land. The Herd Rally is an event that shows our community’s passion for Marshall Football and Marshall Athletics.”

The Marching Thunder, cheerleaders and dance team plan to energize the crowd with a few fan favorites and a taste of what fans can look forward to seeing and hearing in the stadium this season. Marshall student-athletes will also be available to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

“Herd Rally is such a fun night for the Marching Thunder,” !” said Dr. Adam Dalton, director of athletic bands at Marshall University. “The members get up close and personal with the community and get to share their hard work from the previous week’s band camp. You know it’s time for football season when the Pullman Square Pep Rally is here.”

Guests will also have the opportunity to register to win prizes during the event, including gift cards from retailers participating in the fashion show and Thundering Herd football tickets. Winners will be announced during the pep rally. Fans must be present to win.

Here is a brief look at the event schedule:

6 p.m. Activities with Huntington’s Kitchen & the Visual Arts Center

Biennial Faculty Exhibition in the Visual Arts Center’s Carroll Gallery

6:30 p.m. Herd Fan fashion show

7 p.m. Compete on the Street with Marshall Athletics

Madhouse takes the stage

8 p.m. Marshall University pep rally

9 p.m. Madhouse returns to the stage