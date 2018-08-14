Most read
Portion of Rt. 2 near Huntington Closed
Tuesday, August 14, 2018 - 00:40 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Drivers will be unable to enter or exit Guyandotte using WV 2.
There will be no WV 2 access into or out of Guyandotte during this time.
WV 2 drivers desiring to travel to Huntington may use WV 193 to I-64 westbound and then enter the city by one of the I-64 Huntington exits. Drivers desiring to travel to WV 2 locations north of the floodwall may access WV 2 via WV 193 from I-64 Exit 18.
Truck drivers are especially advised to avoid this area. All drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes during this time.