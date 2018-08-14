Portion of Rt. 2 near Huntington Closed

WV 2 (Ohio River Road) will be closed to all traffic at 39th Street in Guyandotte beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, and possibly extending into the weekend while the Huntington Water Quality Board exercises its easternmost floodwall gate.

Drivers will be unable to enter or exit Guyandotte using WV 2.

There will be no WV 2 access into or out of Guyandotte during this time.

WV 2 drivers desiring to travel to Huntington may use WV 193 to I-64 westbound and then enter the city by one of the I-64 Huntington exits. Drivers desiring to travel to WV 2 locations north of the floodwall may access WV 2 via WV 193 from I-64 Exit 18.

Truck drivers are especially advised to avoid this area. All drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes during this time.