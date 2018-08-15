Marshall Health’s Dr. John Jasko named head team physician for Marshall Athletics

Jasko, a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon at Marshall Health and an associate professor in the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has provided sports medicine care for Marshall University athletes since joining Marshall Orthopaedics in 2010. He also currently serves as a team physician for local high schools and has previously served as a consulting physician for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

As head team physician for Marshall Athletics, Jasko oversees and coordinates the duties of 20 other sports medicine physicians, chiropractors, eye doctors, dentists and subspecialists who generously donate their time and talents to Marshall Athletics. Jasko and his staff also work closely with the certified athletic trainers and athletic training students who provide the first line, day-to-day care for Marshall athletes.

“We are fortunate to have a person of John’s caliber leading our sports medicine efforts,” Hamrick said. “He has been a big part of our Thundering Herd family for several years and his concern for the well-being of our student-athletes is second to none.”

Jasko has more than 15 years of experience in orthopaedics and sports medicine. He specializes in all aspects of sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery, as well as in treating knee ligament injuries, ACL reconstruction, meniscus tears, shoulder dislocations, shoulder instability, sports-related elbow injuries, ankle sprains, and ankle ligament and tendon injuries. He is also skilled at rotator cuff repairs of the shoulder and shoulder replacements for arthritis.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh, followed by a residency at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and fellowships at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Tampa, Florida, and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 2016, Jasko was named to Castle Connolly’s list of Top Doctors®. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery with subspecialty certification in sports medicine.

“I am honored to be chosen for this position and to follow in the footsteps of my mentor, Dr. Charles Giangarra,” Jasko said. “I feel privileged to be part of this Marshall sports medicine team who is dedicated to keeping the Thundering Herd as healthy as possible. We work seamlessly with Mr. Hamrick, the coaches and everyone at Marshall Athletics to keep our student-athletes safe at practice and on game day.”

The sports medicine team also uses its experience with collegiate athletes to better treat their active, health-conscious patients in the community, Jasko said. He will continue to see patients at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute in addition to his recent appointment as head team physician.