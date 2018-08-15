Secretary Warner Announces Election to Fill Unexpired Term

At about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14th, Governor Jim Justice officially recognized the retirement of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Robin Davis with a formal proclamation calling for a special election for voters to fill Davis’ unexpired term.

Secretary of State Mac Warner acknowledged the proclamation (see attachment) and announced that candidate filing to fill Davis’ position will begin on Wednesday, August 15th.

This is the second unexpired term that registered West Virginia voters will fill in the upcoming November 6th General Election. Justice Menus Ketchum retired in July creating the first vacancy.

According to Warner, Justice Ketchum’s position will be identified as “Division 1” on the General Election’s non-partisan ballot. Justice Davis’ position will be identified as “Division 2”.

Those individuals interested in either position have until midnight on Tuesday, August 21st to formally file. To accommodate the opportunity for any candidate to file in person, Secretary Warner announced his office in the State Capitol, as well as his regional offices in Clarksburg (200 West Main Street) and Martinsburg (229 East Main Street), will be open until midnight on that day.

Candidates who want to run for either unexpired term and are also on a partisan ballot seeking election to another position are strongly encouraged to seek advice from the West Virginia Judicial Investigations Commission.